Massive fire breaks out at Delhi factory

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory situated in the Narela Industrial Area of ??Delhi. The fire was extinguished by 15 fire tenders. No one was injured during the incident.

Primary investigations suggested that a short circuit caused the fire, however, the exact cause will be ascertained after a probe.

Earlier on yesterday, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area. Earlier on August 21, a massive fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi village in the national capital.