Moderate intensity earthquake hits Bay Of Bengal

Kolkata: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck of Bengal during the early hours of Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 1:29 am.

The earthquake had a depth of 70 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 9.75 degrees North and longitude 84.12 degrees East.

Also Read: Railway worker in Madhya Pradesh prevents train disaster

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) serves as the primary government agency in India responsible for monitoring earthquake activity nationwide. It operates a network of 155 stations strategically positioned across the country, ensuring continuous, round-the-clock monitoring of seismic events.