Residents of Arunachal Pradesh reluctant to relocate to Assam as a border dispute resolution

A village situated in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang district has been proposed to become part of Assam as a potential solution to the long-standing border dispute between these northeastern states. However, the residents of Durpai village, located within the Kangku circle, strongly oppose this change and are dissatisfied with the proposal. They have even threatened to initiate a protest if their request to remain in Arunachal Pradesh is not addressed promptly.

Under the leadership of the Durpai Village Development Committee (DVDC), the villagers have urged for an immediate correction of the boundary arrangement, insisting that Durpai should remain in its current location. While the specifics of the proposals have not been made public yet, the villagers claim to have learned about them through certain officials. It’s worth noting that on April 20 of this year, the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, with the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to address their ongoing border disputes. Regional committees were established to handle these inter-state boundary issues.

DVDC President Reli Kena highlighted that, based on the MoU, Durpai has been linked with another village in a manner that would lead to its inclusion in Assam. He asserted that the villagers had received assurances from various sources that their village would remain within the borders of Arunachal Pradesh.