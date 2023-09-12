A Kasaragod lady drowns her month-old kid in muck to death.

For reportedly killing her month-old infant in Uppala on Tuesday, September 12, Manjeshwar police have detained a lady.

The woman has been identified as Sumangali (33), the daily wage worker Sathyanarayana’s wife. The kid was the couple’s first child, and they live in Pachilampara, a village in Mangalpady panchayat, close to Uppala.

In a paddy field close to her home, the lady allegedly drowned her daughter in sludge. Around 2:30 p.m., the incident took place. After almost two hours passed without seeing the mother or child, the family began looking for them.

They discovered the mother in the paddy field holding the child in one hand and drenching her with water in the other.

In order to get the infant to the Manjeshwar Taluk Hospital in Mangalpady, they had to pull her out. But the medical staff pronounced her “brought dead.”

The woman has been brought into jail, and an investigation into the infant’s death has been started by Inspector T P Rajeesh, the station house officer for Manjeshwar.

An officer claimed that the pair frequently argued. But he also suggested that she might be experiencing postpartum depression.