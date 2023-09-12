Accused Alleges 6-Month Detention by Ganesh Kumar in Solar Case

A decade after the high-profile solar scam case sent shockwaves through Kerala politics, new revelations continue to surface. During a recent session at the Kerala Legislative Assembly, where discussions centered around the CBI report related to sexual abuse allegations against prominent politicians, the complainant—herself an accused in the scandal—claimed that legislator K. B. Ganesh Kumar had detained her at a relative’s house for an astonishing six months after her release from jail.

In an interview with a television channel, she made this startling accusation, marking the first time she has publicly leveled charges against Ganesh Kumar. He has long been suspected of playing a role in implicating several politicians, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, in the sexual abuse case.

She stated emphatically, “Let Ganesh Kumar explain why he took me straight from jail to his relative’s residence in Kottarakkara and kept me there for six months after February 21, 2014. If I were to reveal what transpired behind closed doors, it’s their reputation that would be tarnished.”

Furthermore, she alleged that Ganesh Kumar’s father, R. Balakrishna Pillai, and certain Congress leaders had exerted pressure on her to alter her statement. Notably, this interview took place prior to the court’s acceptance of the CBI report, but it was broadcast after the report’s details had become public.

It’s worth mentioning that the CBI report contains references to Ganesh Kumar, his relative Saranya Manoj, and the involvement of a controversial middleman in the case, as previously reported.