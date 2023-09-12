Ahead to inauguration of riverfront, Ashok Gehlot cancels his visit to Kota

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, postponed his trip to Kota on Tuesday. He was supposed to launch the city’s other construction projects as well as the riverfront project in Chambal. The Congress leader claimed ‘unavoidable reasons’ for cancelling the visit on September 12 in a late-night post.

But he assured them that Wednesday’s plans would not change. I was anxiously anticipating the inauguration, but I would be unable to attend the event on September 12 due to unforeseen circumstances. The schedule for September 13 won’t change. Congratulations to everyone who lives in Hadoti, he wrote in a tweet.

Everyone was caught off guard by his last-minute announcement, and many questioned whether there was a problem with Kota’s riverfront and why his Twitter arrived at 2:30 am.

According to sources who spoke to India Today, everything was as it should have been up until midday on Monday in preparation for CM Gehlot’s visit to Kota.

Today in Kota, he was scheduled to dedicate the Chambal River Front, which cost Rs 1,442 crore. A news conference on the riverfront was one among roughly 25 programmes the Urban Development Department had planned for the CM.

Gehlot was required to spend two days in Kota and make his way back by Tuesday night, following the cabinet meeting. All of the ministers and the 123 MLAs had received invitations to visit Kota in addition to the CM.