Egypt prohibits niqab in educational institutions

Egypt’s government has declared a prohibition on wearing the niqab, a face-covering veil, in schools starting from the upcoming term, commencing on September 30. The Education Minister, Reda Hegazy, announced this decision, emphasizing that students can still choose to wear a headscarf, but it should not conceal their faces. He noted that the guardian of the child should be informed of this choice, which must be made without external pressure.

Hegazy also emphasized the role of teachers in preparing students psychologically for this change with kindness, considering their age and emotional state. The wearing of the niqab in schools has been a topic of debate in Egypt for years, with some asserting that it violates civil liberties and religious freedoms protected by the Egyptian constitution. Despite this decision, several public and private institutions in Egypt have already implemented niqab bans.