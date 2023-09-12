Mamata embarks on an 11-day trip to Spain and Dubai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee embarked on an 11-day tour to Spain and Dubai, aiming to attract investments to the state through her participation in business summits. She departed from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and made her first stop in Dubai, where she would spend the night before flying to Madrid, Spain.

In Madrid, Banerjee’s itinerary includes a business summit, meetings with non-resident Bengalis, and engagements aimed at strengthening economic ties. Afterward, she plans to travel to Barcelona for a two-day meeting associated with the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). This marks her first foreign tour in five years, as she previously faced obstacles in obtaining necessary permissions from the Central government.

During her trip, Banerjee is accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and representatives from prominent Kolkata football clubs, such as Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting. Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who is in London, is expected to join her team in Madrid.

Banerjee highlighted Spain’s involvement in the International Kolkata Book Fair and film festivals and expressed hope for their participation in this year’s BGBS, especially in the manufacturing sector. After the Spain leg of the trip, Banerjee and her team will return to Dubai for additional meetings related to BGBS before concluding the tour on September 23.

While in Barcelona, Banerjee hinted at potential surprises and mentioned her intention to do something for Bengal. Sources within the state government suggested that she might meet La Liga president Javier Tebas during her stay in the city.

Banerjee also called on the people of West Bengal to maintain law and order during her absence and assured that she had instructed senior officials accordingly.