NIA offers cash reward for 4 wanted suspects in Pune ISIS module investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for each of the four wanted suspects linked to the ISIS Pune module case, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. These individuals are identified as Mohmmed Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam alias Abdulla, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala, and Talha Liyakat Khan. To encourage tip-offs, the NIA assures the anonymity of informants, given its ongoing investigation into the case.

Recently, the NIA arrested several individuals allegedly deeply involved in promoting the activities of the ISIS terrorist organization within a Pune-based module in Maharashtra. The agency conducted raids related to this case, resulting in the confiscation of significant incriminating evidence that exposed the banned terrorist group’s plot to disrupt peace and communal harmony within the country, as previously stated by an official. In the prior month, the NIA apprehended Shamil Saquib Nachan in connection with this case and reported the discovery of incriminating material at his residence in Thane district, shedding light on his alleged conspiracy and that of other suspects to incite terror and disorder in the nation.