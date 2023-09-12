The president of Brazil is mesmerized by “RRR”

The recently finished G20 Summit in New Delhi was attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, who was all praise for Rajamouli’s hit “RRR.” In a media interview, Lula de Silva stated that he has been praising the film to everyone he has encountered.

He claimed that what drew him to the movie was the comedy and the dance. The movie features some hilarious sequences as well as stunning dance. The British government’s rule over India and Indians has drawn harsh criticism. The film ought to have become a worldwide phenomenon. When I first meet someone, I always ask them if they have seen the three-hour movie Revolt, Rebellion, and Revolution. I thus commend the film’s creators and director because the movie has enchanted me,” he told reporters.

After receiving multiple nominations for this year’s Oscars, the film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR attracted interest on a global scale.

Rajamouli responded to the president of Brazil’s praise by posting on X: “Thank you so much for your warm comments. It warms my heart to hear that you appreciated RRR and referenced Indian movies! Our group is overjoyed. I hope your time in our nation is wonderful,” he remarked.