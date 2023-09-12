Three killed in recent violence in Manipur

Three unidentified assailants killed three individuals in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning. The attack occurred in the area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui.

Details of the incident remain limited at this time, with the official report indicating that the attack transpired at around 8:20 am, resulting in the deaths of three civilians.

This violence follows a recent incident on September 8 in Pallel, Tengnoupal district, where three individuals lost their lives, and more than 50 sustained injuries.

Since May 3, when ethnic violence began in Manipur during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status, over 160 people have been killed, and several hundred others injured. The Meitei community accounts for approximately 53% of Manipur’s population and predominantly resides in the Imphal valley, while the tribal populations, including Nagas and Kukis, make up around 40% and primarily live in the hill districts.