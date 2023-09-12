Union Minister V K Singh foresees PoK’s inevitable integration into India

Union Minister V K Singh, speaking during the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Rajasthan’s Dausa, expressed his belief that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will eventually become a part of India without the need for force or intervention. Singh, a former army chief, emphasized that this transition is merely a matter of time. He also highlighted India’s recent successful hosting of the G20 Summit in the national capital as evidence of the country’s growing global influence.

Singh underscored that India’s role as the host of the G20 Summit has elevated its standing on the world stage, garnering praise from powerful nations. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in this endeavor and stressed the significance of India’s achievement. In a shift to local politics, Singh criticized the Congress government in Rajasthan, citing issues with law and order and unfulfilled promises to the state’s youth and farmers as reasons for the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ to engage with the public and address their concerns.