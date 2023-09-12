Vythiri Police Inspector Faces Inquiry for MDMA Bribe

Inspector Jayan JE of the Vythiri Police finds himself embroiled in controversy as he faces accusations of accepting a substantial bribe amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh. This alleged bribe was reportedly given by the owner of a homestay, who sought to have his name removed from the charge-sheet related to an MDMA case filed on June 27.

An extensive investigation process has unfolded, involving various branches of law enforcement. Initially, the state special branch conducted an internal probe, subsequently submitting its findings to the police headquarters. The Crime Branch has also been tasked with examining the matter in detail.

The incident in question transpired during a party held at the Mandamala homestay in Vythiri, where the Vythiri Police apprehended nine young individuals. Their arrest was connected to the seizure of 10.2 grams of MDMA, a banned narcotics substance. These young individuals hailed from Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, and their apprehension was led by Vythiri Station House Officer MK Salim.

This situation comes on the heels of a separate case involving the Excise Department, wherein four officials were taken into custody. They were alleged to have accepted a bribe amounting to Rs 50,000 from a gang involved in MDMA smuggling. This incident occurred on March 21, 2022, at the Muthanga check-post in Karnataka. The Excise Commissioner, in response to this case, issued an order on September 5. This order led to the suspension of Excise Inspector T H Shafeeq, excise preventive officers PK Prabhakaran and TB Ajeesh, as well as civil excise officers MK Balakrishnan and KK Sudheesh. These suspensions are pending further inquiry and are based on the report submitted by the excise vigilance wing.