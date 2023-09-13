Emirates upgrades flights to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates decided to upgrade its services to Sydney, Australia. The air carrier has announced that flight services to Sydney will be upgraded to an all-A380 operation from November 4.

This service will replace the Boeing 777-300ER currently in operation for EK 416 and 417. The upgraded Emirates A380 service will feature a three-class configuration, offering 489 seats, thereby increasing the daily capacity with over 260 extra seats for passengers.

Emirates operates 63 weekly services to Australia. It offers close to 56,000 seats. These include 3 daily flights to Melbourne and Sydney, double daily flights to Brisbane, and a flagship A380 daily service to Perth.

Passengers can book their Emirates flights through the airline’s official website, the Emirates App, or via online and offline travel agents.