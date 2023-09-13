Feni Balakrishnan Claims Oommen Chandy Added to Solar Case Complaint Later

Former lawyer Feni Balakrishnan, who represented the solar case complainant, has revealed significant details regarding the case. He stated that the name of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was not initially included in the complaint and was added later upon advice from Sharanya Manoj, a relative of MLA Ganesh Kumar. Additionally, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani’s name was also absent from the original complaint.

Feni explained, “The complainant had stated in the first draft that Ganesh Kumar had abused her. However, this was done away with later.” He emphasized that he was handed a 21-page petition at the Pathanamthitta sub-jail, and it was submitted to Ganesh Kumar’s personal assistant, Pradeep, as per the complainant’s instructions. Notably, neither Oommen Chandy nor Jose K Mani were mentioned in the initial complaint.

According to Feni, it was Sharanya Manoj and Pradeep who were concerned about Ganesh’s name appearing in the petition. He recounted, “Manoj told me that the complainant would be holding a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram as per Ganesh’s instructions. This time, the complaint included the names of Oommen Chandy and Jose K Mani.” He expressed objections to adding names to the complaint, but Manoj indicated it was done on Ganesh’s advice.

Feni further revealed that various politicians had approached him, including LDF convener E P Jayarajan, Saji Cheriyan, and Vellappilly Nadesan. He asserted that the complainant’s petition was eventually reduced to four pages, and controversial middleman Nandakumar became involved at Ganesh’s direction.

Sharanya Manoj had previously acknowledged in an interview that the complaint was amended at Ganesh’s direction. Feni also confirmed that he had provided this information to the CBI, shedding new light on the complexities of the case.