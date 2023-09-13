India’s index of industrial production jumps to five month high

New Delhi: The index of industrial production (IIP) climbed to five month high. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed this. As per the data, IIP grew by 5.7% in July this year. It was at 3.7% in June 2023. It was 2.2% in July 2022.

Manufacturing sector having 77% weightage in IIP grew by 4.6%. Basic Metal sector climbed 12.8%, Mining output rose by 10.7%t and Electricity grew by 8% in July 2023.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.