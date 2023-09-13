Iran to implement laws that could put women behind bars for defying the country’s hijab law

Iran is considering implementing stricter laws that could result in women being imprisoned for up to 10 years if they continue to defy the mandatory hijab law. These proposed dress code regulations could also lead to the closure of businesses that serve women without a hijab.

The United Nations has criticized these measures as “gender apartheid.” The new draft law includes harsh sentences, including more than 60 lashes, heavy fines, and lengthy prison terms, which are comparable to penalties imposed on murderers and drug traffickers.

Hossein Raeesi, an Iranian human rights lawyer, described these penalties as “ridiculous.”

The draft law also warns businesses of potential closure and other serious consequences if they serve women not adhering to the “proper dress code.”

Security and women’s rights activists have alleged that Iranian authorities are investing in smart cameras with facial recognition technology and setting up more checkpoints to detain non-compliant women. These stricter regulations coincide with increased patrolling by Iran’s “morality police” and further “gender segregation” in various public spaces.

A group of experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council views these measures as an attempt to “suppress women and girls into total submission.”

Iranian women have expressed concerns about these laws, with one journalist stating that the government is essentially threatening women with up to 10 years in prison for not wearing a hijab. Another woman mentioned that the government seems to want to “erase women from society.”

Human Rights Activists in Iran reported that the new law is under review by Iran’s Guardian Council. If endorsed, it could come into effect as early as October. These developments follow the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained for allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf incorrectly, triggering significant unrest in Iran.