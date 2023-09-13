Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korea’s Kim Jong-un at the country’s spaceport

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far east of Russia on September 13th. The meeting aimed to discuss various issues, including arms deals, space cooperation, and humanitarian aid.

Putin explained that the location was selected because Moscow intended to assist North Korea with its satellite programs, as reported by RIA Novosti.

During the meeting, which lasted for over an hour, Putin assured Kim that Russia would provide support for North Korea in building satellites. In response, Kim expressed his backing for Moscow’s “sacred fight” against Western powers.

Kim commended Russia for its stance in defending sovereignty and security, indirectly referencing the US and Western countries. He stated that he offered “full and unconditional support to all that Russia does in response” and emphasized his commitment to standing with Russia in the fight against imperialism and for independence.

Regarding arms deals, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the discussion also covered defense cooperation but did not provide further details. When asked about reports of arms negotiations, Peskov emphasized that the full range of relations between the two countries involved dialogue and cooperation in sensitive areas, including military interaction. He underlined that their cooperation was for the benefit of both nations’ peoples and not directed against any third party.

Kim was accompanied by a significant delegation, including his powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, the second-in-command and commander of the Korean People’s Army, Ri Pyong Chol, Pak Jong Chon, and Jo Chun Ryong, the director of North Korea’s Munitions Industry Department.

On the Russian side, Putin was joined by Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, and foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.