‘Salaar’ scheduled release date changed due to “unforeseen circumstances”

The much-anticipated movie “Salaar,” starring Prabhas, will not meet its initially scheduled release date of September 28, as per an announcement from the film’s production house, Hombale Films. They cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason behind the delay and assured fans that a new release date would be disclosed in the future. The statement expressed gratitude for the unwavering support received and emphasized the commitment to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. The team is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in the making of this big-budget action adventure, the first part of the pan-India film series titled “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,” directed by Prashanth Neel of “KGF” franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Hombale Films further conveyed that they would soon reveal the new release date for “Salaar,” inviting fans to stay connected and be a part of the journey. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy, building excitement among cinema enthusiasts for its eventual release.