Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 9th day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for 9th day in a row. BSE Sensex settled at 67,466.99, up 245.86 points or 0.37%. NSE Nifty ended at 20,070, up 76.80 points or 0.38%.

About 2113 shares advanced, 1427 shares declined, and 126 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Grasim Industries, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer Products and Titan Company. Top losers included HDFC Life, Jio Financial, L&T, M&M and Adani Ports.

Among sectors, metal and oil & gas up 1%t each and PSU Bank index up 4%t, while capital goods, auto and Information Technology indices ended lower. The BSE midcap index made smart recovery from the day’s low and ended flat, while Smallcap index added 0.8%.