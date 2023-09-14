Akash Thillankeri Back in Prison One Week After Release, KAAPA Redux

Akash Thillankeri, a murder-accused CPM supporter, faced his second arrest under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) this year. On Wednesday, Muzhakunnu Police apprehended Akash during his child’s naming ceremony at his residence, just a week after his release from Viyyur Central Prison, where he had served a six-month sentence. This time, the arrest stemmed from an alleged attack on a prison warden, as per a special order by District Collector S Chandrasekar, following the recommendation of District Police Chief (rural) M Hemalatha.

Akash’s notoriety arises from his prime involvement in the murder of Congress worker Shuhaib on February 12, 2018, and his alleged association with various criminal cases, notably gold smuggling. His initial encounter with KAAPA happened in February of the same year when he was arrested for multiple cases spanning the past four years, including the murders of Shuhaib and local RSS leader Vineesh. This incident led to his expulsion from the CPM, a party that had distanced itself from Akash due to his controversial social media statements linking CPM leadership to Shuhaib’s murder.

Furthermore, Akash and his associate, Jijo Thillankeri, accused in at least 10 criminal cases, had created turbulence within the party with their statements implying CPM leaders’ involvement in Shuhaib’s murder. The former CPM Kannur secretary, P Jayarajan, had publicly disassociated the party from Akash, signaling a rift in the party’s ranks concerning his actions in Thillankeri.