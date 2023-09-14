Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismisses the idea of tendering resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected the idea of resigning despite declining support and a growing Conservative opposition.

Speaking at a press conference, Trudeau emphasized that he has “more work to do” and mentioned that the next elections are two years away. He expressed his commitment to continuing his work, delivering for Canadians during challenging times, and maintaining his enthusiasm for the job.

Trudeau’s decision comes in the wake of his controversial trip to India following the G20 summit. During the visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly criticized him for his perceived support for anti-India elements related to the Khalistan issue in Punjab. Trudeau has faced considerable criticism from both Canadian media and the conservative opposition for allegedly jeopardizing Canada’s relations with India for political gain at home.

Trudeau initially led the Liberal Party to victory in the 2015 federal elections, ending nearly a decade of Conservative-led governments. However, his popularity has waned due to concerns over high inflation, soaring housing costs, and other pressing issues. His handling of COVID-19 lockdown measures and public health policies also faced significant backlash, making him a target of anti-vaccine demonstrators and right-wing politicians.

According to a late August poll by Abacus Data, 56 percent of Canadians believed Trudeau should step aside and let someone else lead the party, while only 27 percent supported his candidacy for office again.

The Toronto Sun, one of Canada’s leading newspapers, published a front-page headline on September 10, featuring Modi gesturing for Trudeau to move forward after a handshake at the G20 venue. The newspaper reported that Trudeau was finding few friends at the G20 summit in India. Conservative Canadian media outlet Rebel News also criticized Trudeau’s actions during the trip, saying that he had embarrassed Canada in India for all the wrong reasons.