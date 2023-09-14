Emirates Airlines issues advisory for travellers

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has issued an advisory to its passengers from the Philippines. The advisory was ahead of peak travel time.

Also Read: Libya floods: UN says deaths could have been averted if emergency management systems had functioned properly

The airline asked passengers to arrive no later than four hours prior to their departure time. ‘Due to high volume of passengers at Ninoy Aquino Manila International Airport, please arrive at the airport no later than 4hrs before the departure of your flight to complete all airport formalities in time’, said the air carrier. The airline even said that its check-in desks will close 75 minutes prior to departure time.