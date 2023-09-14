Iran says it will not tolerate instability ahead of Mahsa Amini’s first death anniversary

The Iranian government issued a warning on Tuesday, September 12, signaling its zero-tolerance stance against any attempts to incite instability in anticipation of the first anniversary of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini’s death and the subsequent months-long protests sparked by her alleged death in custody. In a televised interview, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that those seeking to exploit Mahsa Amini’s name for foreign interests to foment unrest in the country would face consequences.

Mahsa Amini, aged 22, passed away on September 16 of the previous year after being detained in Tehran for an alleged violation of Iran’s women’s dress code. While authorities asserted that her death was due to a health issue, her family and activists contended that she suffered a head injury while in custody.

Her death ignited nationwide protests that lasted for months, rallying under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom.” These demonstrations resulted in numerous casualties, including both protesters and police officers.

As the anniversary of Amini’s death approaches on a religious public holiday, Saturday, September 16, a report by AFP revealed that there have been no overt announcements of protest plans. In the lead-up to this anniversary, authorities took measures to close down at least five social media pages and apprehended six individuals who were accused of “organizing riots.”

Women in Iran have been required to cover their heads and necks and encouraged to wear modest attire since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Despite the waning of last year’s protests, many Iranian women, particularly in Tehran, have increasingly defied the strict dress code.

The Iranian parliament has also deliberated on a bill that would impose stricter penalties on individuals violating the dress code.