Master the Art of Creating Ultra-Soft Chapatis at Home!

Chapatis, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, are a versatile choice that pairs well with various dishes, from vegetables to meats, or even jams and peanut butter for kids. However, the key to enjoying them fully is ensuring they turn out soft and warm. Here are some tips to guarantee your chapatis stay soft and delectable.

Use Lukewarm Water for Dough:

When making chapati dough, opt for lukewarm water instead of room temperature water. Hot water can denature the gluten, making chapatis hard. Add the right amount of water to the wheat flour, knead it into a soft and pliable dough, and let it rest for five minutes, covered.

Incorporate Oil or Ghee:

Heat a teaspoon of oil or ghee, then add it to the dough, kneading with your fist to make chapatis. While kneading, sprinkle lukewarm water and lightly coat the kneaded dough with a bit of oil.

The Muslin Cloth Technique:

To ensure your chapatis puff up even when prepared quickly, dampen a muslin cloth, wring out excess water, and place it over the dough for 10 minutes before making chapatis.

Add Egg or Curd:

If you want your chapatis to puff up nicely, consider adding egg or curd to the dough. For egg, mix the whites with a few drops of lemon juice, take a tablespoon of this mixture, and knead it into the dough. Alternatively, you can add two tablespoons of curd (unfermented) to achieve similar results.

A Pinch of Baking Soda:

For soft and spongy chapatis, add a pinch of baking soda to the wheat flour before making the dough. Use warm milk or lukewarm water for the dough, let it rest for 10-15 minutes, knead briefly, and then flatten to make chapatis. To keep them fresh and soft, store them covered in aluminum foil.

Press Gently:

While making chapatis, apply a slight pressure on the upper side with a cloth to ensure they puff up properly.

By following these tips, you can consistently create soft and delicious chapatis for any meal.