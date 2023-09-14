Possible dates of Ramadan 2024, Eid Al Fitr revealed

Dubai: The possible date of Eid Al Fitr and the holy month of Ramadan in 2024 has been revealed. Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society has revealed this as per astronomical calculations.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, the month after Safar — Rabi Al Awwal — is likely to begin on September 16 based on astronomical calculations. Astronomically, the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to begin in the second week of March 2024. The Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on April 10.

The actual dates will be determined based on the sighting of the crescent Moon, on which the Islamic Hijri calendar is based. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah.