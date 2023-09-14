Report: Son of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi worried about his imprisoned mother’s health

Kim Aris, the younger son of Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, expressed growing concerns about his mother’s health and the political crisis in Myanmar during an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday (September 13). Aris, who resides in London, emphasized his desire for some form of contact with his imprisoned mother to ensure her well-being because she currently has no access to her legal counsel.

He further explained that Aung San Suu Kyi is denied access to her personal doctors and is not allowed any visitors. She is even isolated from other prisoners, effectively placing her in solitary confinement.

Kim Aris revealed that he has been unable to communicate with his mother for over two and a half years. He acknowledged his avoidance of media and social media in the past but emphasized the dire situation in Myanmar as the reason for his current efforts to raise awareness.

Aris mentioned the stark contrast in international support for Ukraine compared to Myanmar, stating that if even 2% of the assistance provided to Ukrainian forces had been extended to Burmese resistance forces, the situation in Myanmar would be significantly different.

Regarding his mother’s health, Kim Aris shared that he had received information indicating that Aung San Suu Kyi was extremely ill, suffering from gum problems, and unable to eat. She had experienced bouts of dizziness, vomiting, and difficulty walking.

Aung San Suu Kyi, aged 78, was arrested in 2021 when the military junta seized power from her democratically elected government. She has since faced numerous charges and convictions, resulting in a 27-year prison sentence, with little hope of reuniting with her family.

Despite calls from many countries for the release of the ousted leader and other political prisoners, Kim Aris noted that the British foreign ministry had limited options because it lacked a working relationship with the junta.