Administrator of NASA says that the special study team did not find evidence of any extraterrestrial origin

Bill Nelson, the Administrator of NASA, announced on Thursday (September 14) that the space agency’s independent study team established to investigate UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) or UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), as they are recently referred to, found no evidence suggesting they had an extraterrestrial origin. The report prepared by the team, which was formed last year, has now been made publicly available on NASA’s website.

However, Nelson emphasized that this finding should not be interpreted as NASA denying the possibility of extraterrestrial life elsewhere in the universe. He personally expressed his belief in the existence of extraterrestrial life, given the vastness of the universe with its billions of galaxies.

Despite the conclusion that there was no extraterrestrial explanation for the UAPs, NASA is appointing a new director of research to further investigate these phenomena. The study panel has recommended that the United States increase its efforts to study what are commonly known as UFOs.

The new director of UAP research at NASA will be responsible for overseeing “centralized communications, resources, and data analytical capabilities to establish a robust database for evaluating future UAP incidents.”

Although NASA has not yet disclosed the identity of the individual who will hold the position of director of UAP research, the space agency has stated that this role will be pivotal in advancing the study of UAPs.

The panel that compiled the report, which has now been made public, consisted of experts from various scientific disciplines, ranging from physics to astrobiology.

“NASA possesses a range of existing and planned Earth- and space-observing assets, as well as an extensive archive of historical and current datasets, that can be directly leveraged to understand UAP,” the report stated.

While NASA’s Earth-observing satellites typically lack the spatial resolution required to detect relatively small objects like UAPs, their advanced sensors can be employed to investigate local environmental conditions on Earth, in the oceans, and in the atmosphere that coincide spatially and temporally with UAP sightings initially detected through other means. Thus, NASA’s assets can play a critical role in determining whether specific environmental factors are associated with particular reported UAP behaviors or incidents.

The new report has referred to UAPs as “one of our planet’s greatest mysteries.”

“Instances of objects in our skies that cannot be identified as balloons, aircraft, or natural known phenomena have been observed worldwide, yet high-quality observations are limited. The essence of science is the exploration of the unknown, and data serves as the language scientists employ to unveil the secrets of our universe,” the report emphasized.

The subject of UFOs and UFO sightings has long captivated popular interest, often fueling conspiracy theories. The historical lack of transparency from the U.S. government regarding this topic has led to wild speculations, including claims that the government has held extraterrestrial beings in captivity.

However, in recent years, the U.S. government has made several disclosures regarding UFOs, now referred to as UAPs.