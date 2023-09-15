Before cremation, UP man found alive in Chandigarh

Before his family in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, could cremate the erroneously identified body they believed to be him, a guy who was supposed to be dead was discovered alive.

A woman’s relatives had reported a man named Montu for kidnapping on August 31 after she eloped with him. To discover Montu and the woman, both 18 years old, the police assembled a team.

The Meerut Police sent a message to Montu’s family on September 13 asking them to identify a headless body they had discovered in a drain. They went to the mortuary and recognised Montu’s body there. The family mistakenly identified the body because it had a tattoo that resembled Montu’s, according to the authorities.

Following their claim that they killed Montu, the family took the body back to Muzaffarnagar and protested in front of a police station on Wednesday night.

As soon as his family was getting ready to cremate the dead, Montu and the woman were found shortly after in Chandigarh.

A senior police official in Muzaffarnagar stated that the case was under investigation and that investigators in Meerut were working concurrently to identify the headless body that Montu’s family had mistakenly recognised.