India’s Shami & Thakur Shine with Early Wickets in Asia Cup

In the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup, Indian pacers delivered a commanding performance after captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first against Bangladesh. The early moments of the game were marked by a spectacular display of bowling prowess.

Mohammed Shami struck the first blow, dismissing Litton Das for a duck, sending his stumps cartwheeling. Tanzid Hasan, the opening partner, didn’t fare much better, as he chopped one onto his stumps off Shardul Thakur after scoring 13 runs.

The wickets kept falling for Bangladesh, and Anamul Haque became Thakur’s second victim with the scoreboard reading 28. The debutant middle-order batter, Tilak Varma, marked his One-Day International (ODI) debut for India, adding excitement to the contest.

India made notable changes to their lineup, with Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav stepping in for Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya.

Both India and Sri Lanka had already secured their spots in Sunday’s final. India’s dominant performance in the Super Four was evident as they secured victories in both of their matches, while Bangladesh faced defeat on both occasions.

Here are the squads for the match:

India:

– Rohit Sharma (capt)

– Shubman Gill

– Suryakumar Yadav

– Tilak Varma

– K L Rahul

– Ishan Kishan (wk)

– Ravindra Jadeja

– Axar Patel

– Shardul Thakur

– Mohammed Shami

– Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh:

– Litton Das (wk)

– Tanzid Hasan

– Anamul Haque

– Shakib Al Hasan (capt)

– Towhid Hridoy

– Shamim Hossain

– Mehidy Hasan Miraz

– Mahedi Hasan

– Nasum Ahmed

– Tanzim Hasan Sakib

– Mustafizur Rahman.

Excitement and anticipation filled the air as the game unfolded in this crucial encounter of the Asia Cup.