Report: Apple told its tech-support staff to stay silent on the issue of iPhone 12 radiation in France

Apple has reportedly instructed its technical support staff to remain tight-lipped regarding the issue of iPhone 12 radiation in France, according to a report by Bloomberg. France has already banned the sale of the iPhone 12 after a regulator declared that the smartphone violated European standards for radiation exposure.

The Bloomberg report suggests that Apple directed its employees to respond to customer inquiries about the radiation issue by stating that they had no information to share on the matter. Additionally, employees were reportedly instructed to decline return or exchange requests for devices purchased more than two weeks ago. Customers inquiring about the phones’ safety were advised that Apple products undergo thorough testing.

The ban on iPhone 12 sales in France came after Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR), the radiation watchdog, announced earlier that the smartphone’s Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) exceeded legally permissible levels.

SAR measures the rate of radiofrequency absorbed by a smartphone user’s body during device usage.

ANFR warned that if Apple did not address the issue, the regulator might be compelled to order a recall of these smartphones.

Initially, Apple disputed the watchdog’s findings and asserted that the iPhone 12 had received certification from multiple international bodies confirming its compliance with global radiation standards.

However, on September 15, Apple seemingly changed course, announcing that it would release a software update to resolve the radiation problem.

The French government reacted positively to the announcement, indicating that it would promptly test the software update. If the issue is resolved, sales of the iPhone 12 may resume.

“The ANFR (French regulator) is preparing to quickly test this update,” stated France’s Digital Affairs Ministry. Jean Noel Barrot, the Digital Affairs Minister, had been in communication with Apple over the past few days regarding the radiation issue.

The iPhone 12 is a relatively older model, originally launched in 2020.

“We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France,” Apple stated in response.

However, the company maintained that the matter raised was not a safety concern.

“This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern,” Apple clarified.

While the iPhone 12 is no longer available for direct purchase from Apple, it can still be obtained from third-party sellers.