Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle at record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices touched their fresh record highs on Friday. BSE Sensex settled at 67,838.63, up 319.63 points or 0.47%. NSE Nifty ended at 20,192.30, up 89.20 points or 0.44%.

About 1872 shares advanced, 1649 shares declined, and 145 shares remained unchanged. As many as 236 stocks, including Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and UtraTech Cement, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE. Top gainers were Bajaj Auto, Grasim Industries, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel. Top losers included BPCL, Asian Paints, HUL, Jio Financial and Tata Consumer Products.

FMCG, oil & gas, power and realty down 0.4-1%, while auto, bank, pharma, information technology up 0.3-1%. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2% each. The BSE Smallcap index fell over a per cent and the Midcap index declined by half a per cent for the week ended September 15.