DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle at record high

Sep 15, 2023, 04:15 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices touched their fresh record highs on Friday.  BSE Sensex settled at 67,838.63, up 319.63 points or 0.47%. NSE Nifty ended at  20,192.30, up 89.20 points or 0.44%.

About 1872 shares advanced, 1649 shares declined, and 145 shares remained unchanged. As many as 236 stocks, including Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and UtraTech Cement, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.  Top gainers were Bajaj Auto, Grasim Industries, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel. Top  losers included BPCL, Asian Paints, HUL, Jio Financial and Tata Consumer Products.

Also Read: Honor launches 90 5G in India: Price, specifications

FMCG, oil & gas, power and realty down 0.4-1%, while auto, bank, pharma, information technology up 0.3-1%. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2% each. The BSE Smallcap index fell over a per cent and the Midcap index declined by half a per cent for the week ended September 15.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 15, 2023, 04:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button