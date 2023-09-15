Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make an appearance at the White House and Capitol Hill next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is anticipated to visit the White House and Capitol Hill next week during his upcoming trip to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, according to reports from American media citing sources. This visit coincides with the ongoing debate in the United States Congress over President Joe Biden’s request for $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Reports suggest that President Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UN headquarters in New York during his visit. An Associated Press report, citing an anonymous administration official, states that Zelensky will meet with President Biden at the White House on Thursday, September 21.

Additionally, two congressional aides, speaking anonymously, have indicated that President Zelensky will visit Capitol Hill to advocate for increased US aid to support Ukraine’s efforts in its conflict with Russia.

Both President Biden and President Zelensky are expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting next week, where the Ukrainian president plans to hold meetings with other world leaders, as reported by CBS News.

President Zelensky’s last visit to Washington was in December 2022 when he addressed a joint session of the US Congress. This visit marked his first known trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion, which began in February of that year.

Regarding US aid to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Ukraine and announced an aid package exceeding $1 billion, which included depleted uranium tank shells, a departure from previous statements that such munitions would not be sent to Kyiv.

In August, President Biden called on the US Congress to provide an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine, comprising $13.1 billion in military assistance and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support, along with $2.3 billion for financing and donor coordination through the World Bank.

However, this funding request comes as support for Ukraine appears to be waning among some Americans, and Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional financial assistance to Ukraine as the conflict enters its second year. Some Republican lawmakers have advocated for significant federal spending cuts, and certain GOP members aligned with former US President Donald Trump are seeking to halt funding for Ukraine entirely.