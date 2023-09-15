Yamaha launches 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition: Details

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor has launched its 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models. The new models were launched as part of its brand campaign, ‘The Call of the Blue.’ These models include the SuperSport YZF-R15M, the fierce Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0, and the dynamic Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter.

The YZF-R15M is available at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the MT-15 V2.0 will cost Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs 92,330 (ex-showroom).

The R15 and MT-15 use the same 155cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 18.1 BHP and 14.2 Nm. The Ray ZR is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8 BHP @ 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. It is equipped with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG), which functions as an electric motor to provide a power boost under acceleration.

