113 Passengers Booked on Chennai Flight for Smuggling

The Customs authorities have initiated legal proceedings against 113 out of the 186 passengers who were aboard a single flight. These passengers are alleged to have colluded in a smuggling operation involving gold and electronic gadgets, with the aim of evading taxes. The operation resulted in the seizure of goods valued at nearly Rs 14 crore from individuals who had traveled on the Oman Airlines flight departing from Muscat. To entice the passengers into participating, the smuggling ring offered them incentives such as commissions, chocolates, perfumes, and more.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted searches on all 186 passengers, leading to the discovery and subsequent confiscation of contraband items. Among the seized items were approximately 13 kg of gold concealed in various forms, including biscuits, paste, and springwire. Additionally, authorities found 120 iPhones, 84 android phones, foreign cigarettes, saffron, and laptops hidden in suitcases and bags. Subsequently, the 113 individuals involved in the alleged smuggling operation were released on bail pending further legal proceedings.