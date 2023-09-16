Actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Separate After 27 Years

After 27 years of shared joy and love, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have made the heartfelt decision to bring their long-standing marriage to a close. In a joint statement, they reflected on their nearly three-decade journey as devoted partners, saying, “We have been fortunate to spend nearly three decades as partners in a beautiful and loving marriage. Our path is now taking a new direction, as we have decided to part ways to explore our personal growth.” This announcement was initially made public through a report by People magazine.

The couple conveyed that this statement would serve as their sole comment on their separation, emphasizing that their family remains their utmost priority. They expressed their commitment to approaching this new chapter in life with gratitude, love, and kindness. A representative confirmed the statement’s authenticity to The Associated Press on Friday.

Their love story began in 1995 when they crossed paths on the set of an Australian television show, both making their mark as actors. Deborra-lee Furness was the more established figure at that time. In 1996, they exchanged vows and eventually welcomed two children into their lives, Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18. Jackman’s career also soared, making him a prominent figure in both Hollywood and Broadway. In April, Jackman marked their 27th anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, declaring, “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life.” He went on to praise her laughter, spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty as incredible gifts to him.