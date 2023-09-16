Cheesy Garlic Bread Toast Recipe

Ingredients:
– Slices of bread (white or whole wheat)
– Butter
– Minced garlic (1-2 cloves)
– Grated mozzarella cheese
– Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
– Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).
2. In a small bowl, mix softened butter with minced garlic, salt, and pepper. You can adjust the garlic to your preference for a stronger or milder flavor.
3. Spread a generous layer of the garlic butter mixture on each slice of bread.
4. Sprinkle a generous amount of grated mozzarella cheese on top of the garlic butter.
5. If you like a little extra flavor, you can sprinkle some chopped fresh parsley on top of the cheese.
6. Place the prepared bread slices on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 10-15 minutes, or until the bread is toasted, and the cheese is melted and bubbly.
7. Once done, remove from the oven, let it cool for a minute, and then cut the cheesy garlic bread into slices or squares.
8. Serve hot as a delightful evening snack or appetizer.
