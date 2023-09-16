Prominent Malayalam Writer and Scholar, C R Omanakuttan, Passes Away

Malayalam writer and academic, C R Omanakuttan, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80, succumbing to a severe hemorrhage in a local private hospital.

Born on February 13, 1943, Omanakuttan pursued his education at CMS College in Kottayam, SN College in Kollam, and SB College in Chanaganssery. He initially served as an information officer in the Public Relations Department for four years before transitioning into teaching.

His career also included roles as a sub-editor for prominent periodicals such as Cinema Masika, Granthalokam, and Prabhatham, ultimately retiring as a professor in 1998.

Throughout his life, Omanakuttan actively participated in various committees and boards, contributing to the cultural and educational landscape of Kerala. He was associated with organizations like the Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, the advisory committee for Kerala State Cultural Affairs Department, and the State Film Development Corporation director board, among others.

Omanakuttan’s familial ties were also noteworthy, with his son, Malayalam filmmaker Amal Neerad, and daughter-in-law, actor Jyothirmayi, both making their mark in the entertainment industry. His wife, S Hemalatha, and daughter, Anoopa C R, a faculty member at Maharaja’s College, were also cherished members of his family. Gopan Chidambaram, a scriptwriter and theatre artist, completed the familial circle as his son-in-law.

As a scholar and educator, Omanakuttan left a lasting legacy. He served as a Malayalam professor in various government colleges across Kerala and dedicated 23 years of his life to Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam. He penned nearly 20 books, including translations, and his notable works such as “Nee Sathyam Njanam Anandam,” “Omanakkathakal,” and “Pakarnnattam” earned him recognition. In 2010, he received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his book “Sreebhoothanatha Vilasom Nair Hotel.”

Two of Omanakuttan’s recent releases, “Shavamtheenikal” and “Thiranjedutha Kathakal,” were launched in Kochi earlier this month. “Shavamtheenikal” chronicled the hardships people endured during the Emergency, containing his personal accounts while traveling with Professor Eachara Warrier, who was investigating the murder of his son Rajan during that tumultuous period.

Omanakuttan’s mortal remains will be brought to his ‘Thirunakkara’ residence near Lissie Hospital, Ernakulam, on Saturday night. The public will have the opportunity to pay their respects at Kadavanthra Indoor Stadium from 9.30 am to 2 pm on Sunday, with the cremation scheduled at Ravipuram crematorium at 2.30 pm on the same day.