Rapper Jeezy files for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marria

Rapper Jeezy, whose birth name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, has initiated divorce proceedings from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of matrimony. The 45-year-old musician filed for divorce on Thursday in Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County.

According to the divorce filing, it asserts that “the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken,” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.”

Jeezy and Mai joyfully welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in January 2022. Their relationship commenced in 2018, culminating in their marriage in March 2021.

In the divorce documents, Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter. It’s important to note that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, which Jeezy expects to be honored during the divorce proceedings, as indicated in the filing.

As of now, representatives for both Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have not issued statements regarding the divorce.

Jeezy, a Grammy Award-nominated rapper, gained prominence in the mid-2000s and is widely acknowledged as a pioneer in Atlanta’s trap music scene. Over the course of his career, he has released ten studio albums, making significant contributions to the genre’s development.

Conversely, Jeannie Mai, aged 44 and a native of California, is a well-known figure in daytime television. She is most recognized for her hosting roles on popular programs such as The Real and How Do I Look?.