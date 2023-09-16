Revised CWC to convene inaugural session in Hyderabad

The reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will convene its first meeting in Hyderabad to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Choosing Hyderabad as the venue, the Congress aims to convey its determination to challenge the ruling BRS government in the state.

This meeting is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in Telangana politics and a transformative event for the party. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who assumed the party presidency in October last year, highlighted the significance of this CWC meeting, the first during his tenure.

The CWC will gather on Saturday, followed by an extended working committee meeting on Sunday, focusing on discussions about party organization. Key figures like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior leaders will participate in these discussions, primarily concerning the forthcoming elections in the five states.

Kharge emphasized that the primary focus of these meetings will be to strengthen the party’s organization, and alliance discussions will be on the agenda during the INDIA bloc meeting.

General secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh elaborated on the CWC meeting’s detailed plan, highlighting that it’s a rare occurrence for the party’s highest decision-making body to engage in three days of discussions outside Delhi.

The CWC session, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, will primarily deliberate on strategies for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls.