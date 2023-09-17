Asia Cup 2023: Full list of title winners

Colombo: India will face defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup. The match will be played Cup at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo today. The match will begin at 3 PM Indian Standard Time.

The first edition of the Asia Cup was held in Sharjah in 1984 and since then the tournament has been held 15 times. Today’s final will decide the winner of the 16th edition.

India has won the tournament a record seven times. Sri Lanka has won the title six times. Only two editions of the tournament were held in T20I format — 2016 and 2022 — which India and Sri Lanka won respectively.

List of Asia Cup winners and final results (ODI format):

1984 – India – India topped the table in round robin format (PAK, IND and SL)

1986 – Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka topped the table in round robin format (SL, PAK and BAN)

1989 – India – India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final in Dhaka

1991 – India – India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Kolkata

1995 – India – India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Sharjah

1997 – Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets in Colombo

2000 – Pakistan – Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Dhaka

2004 – Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka beat India by 25 runs in Colombo

2008 – Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka beat India by 100 runs in Karachi

2010 – India – India beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs in Dambulla

2012 – Pakistan – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 2 runs in Mirpur

2014 – Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Mirpur

2018 – India – India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in Dubai

Finals Played: India: 10

Sri Lanka: 12

Pakistan: 5

Bangladesh: 3

Asia Cup Champions:

India: 7

Sri Lanka: 6

Pakistan: 2

Bangladesh: 0