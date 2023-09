Asia Cup 2023: India to face Sri Lanka in final today: Predicted playing XI

Colombo: In cricket, India will face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo today. The match will begin at 3 PM Indian Standard Time.

Sri Lanka is led by Dasun Shanaka. The Indian Squad will be led by Rohit Sharma. If India win the Asia Cup title, the team will become world number 1 in all formats of cricket.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL (in ODIs):

Matches: 166

India win: 97

Sri Lanka win: 57

No result: 11

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD ASIA CUP:

Matches (ODIs): 20

India win: 10

Sri Lanka win: 10

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne