Couple in Uttar Pradesh arrested for enticing youth to convert to Islam

A couple in Madalpur village, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly trying to persuade a Christian youth named Sooraj into converting to Islam. The couple, identified as Shaukeen and Kamarbatun (who was using the alias Mahi), currently resides in Delhi’s Okhla area.

The Shamli Superintendent of Police, Abhishek, disclosed that suspicions arose when a youth named Sooraj and his friend Mahi were engaged in questionable activities in Madalpur village. They were brought in for questioning at the Thanabhawan police station, where it was revealed that Shaukeen and Kamarbatun had attempted to convince Sooraj to convert to Islam. Sooraj had converted to Christianity two years ago, and he met Mahi online, where she initially presented herself as a Christian. During their conversations, they both discussed facing supernatural issues in their lives. Seeking a solution, they visited a priest in Chandigarh’s Karali area.

Mahi, claiming to live with her maternal uncle Shaukeen in Delhi’s Okhla area, invited Sooraj to visit. He grew suspicious when he saw her Aadhaar card, which listed her name as Kamarbatun from Jogipura in Bijnor. Mahi explained that her mother was Christian, and her father was Muslim, eventually convincing Sooraj.

During his visit to Delhi, Mahi and Shaukeen introduced Sooraj to an unknown person who attempted to persuade him that Christianity and Islam were similar religions, encouraging him to consider converting. They also instructed him on how to perform Namaz, and his name was changed to Asad.

The police investigation revealed Mahi’s actual relationship with Shaukeen, confirming that they had intentionally hidden their marriage to deceive Sooraj into converting to Islam. This incident has raised concerns about attempts to lure individuals into religious conversions through deception and manipulation.