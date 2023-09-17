Indian Railways cancels 16 trains originating from, passing through this state: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled at least 16 trains originating from or passing through Chhattisgarh. Passenger trains running on the Katni route have been cancelled from September 16 to September 30. Additionally, 4 trains, including the Bilaspur-Bhopal Express and Katni-Chirmiri Memu Special, have been cancelled for a month from September 16 to October 18. These trains were cancelled due to infrastructure development and maintenance work.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Full list of title winners

The following trains passing through Chhattisgarh have been cancelled:

12823 Durg-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express will be cancelled on September 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, and 28.

12824 Nizamuddin-Durg Sampark Kranti Express running from Nizamuddin will remain cancelled on September 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29.

12549 Durg-Udhampur Express will be cancelled on September 19 and 26.

12550 Udhampur-Durg Express will remain cancelled September on 21 and 28.

18237 Korba-Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express, which departs from Korba will remain cancelled on September 16 and 28.

18238 Amritsar-Korba Chhattisgarh Express, which departs from Amritsar has been cancelled on September 18 and 30.

12410 Nizamuddin-Raigarh Gondwana Express will be cancelled on September 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

12409 Raigarh-Nizamuddin Gondwana Express running from Raigarh on 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30 September will remain cancelled.

22867 Durg-Nizamuddin Express running from Durg will remain cancelled on 19, 22 and 26 September.

22868 Nizamuddin-Durg Express running from Nizamuddin on 20, 23 and 27 September will remain cancelled.

20847 Durg-Udhampur Express will be cancelled on September 20 and 27.

20848 Udhampur-Durg Express, which was scheduled to depart from Udhampur on September 21 and 28, has been cancelled.