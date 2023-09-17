Itel launches S23+: Details

Mumbai: Itel S23+ has been unveiled in Ethiopia. It is the company’s first premium curved-screen smartphone. The the Itel S23+ sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 93 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new smartphone is powered by a 12 nm Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Itel S23+ also supports virtual RAM technology that allows users to expand the RAM by up to 8GB. The handset comes pre-installed with Android 13-based itelOS V13.0.0 out-of-the-box.

The Itel S23+ sports a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash comprising a 50-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The Itel S23+ packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.