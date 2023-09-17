Significant blaze erupts at Mussoorie hotel; no injuries reported

A major fire erupted at a hotel on Mussoorie Camel Back Road on Sunday morning. According to Mussoorie Police Station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht, two vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire, causing commotion at the Ring Hotel on Mussoorie Camel Road. Upon receiving the alert, several fire brigade teams rushed to the scene. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported.

“Renovation work is underway at this hotel on Camel Back Road, and as a result, the hotel is vacant, with no loss of life. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze,” explained SHO Bisht. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.