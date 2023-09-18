Homemade Peanut Butter Granola Bars Recipe

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups rolled oats

2. 1 cup peanut butter (creamy or chunky)

3. 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

4. 1/2 cup chopped nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts)

5. 1/2 cup dried fruits (e.g., raisins, cranberries)

6. 1/2 cup chocolate chips (optional)

7. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8. 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. Line an 8×8-inch (20×20 cm) baking pan with parchment paper, leaving some overhang on the sides for easy removal.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the rolled oats, chopped nuts, dried fruits, and chocolate chips (if using). Mix well and set aside.

3. In a microwave-safe bowl or on the stovetop, heat the peanut butter and honey (or maple syrup) until they are easy to stir and well combined. This will make it easier to mix with the dry ingredients.

4. Remove the peanut butter and honey mixture from the heat source and stir in the vanilla extract and salt.

5. Pour the peanut butter mixture over the dry ingredients in the large mixing bowl. Use a spatula or wooden spoon to thoroughly combine everything until all the dry ingredients are coated.

6. Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking pan. Use a piece of parchment paper or a spatula to press the mixture firmly and evenly into the pan.

7. Place the pan in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until the granola bars have set.

8. Once set, lift the granola slab out of the pan using the overhanging parchment paper. Place it on a cutting board and use a sharp knife to cut it into bars or squares of your desired size.

9. Store the peanut butter granola bars in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator. They can be kept for up to two weeks.

Enjoy your homemade peanut butter granola bars as a delicious and nutritious snack!