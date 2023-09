Indian Railways cancels several trains due to heavy rainfall: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has cancelled several on the Mumbai-Gujarat route due to heavy rainfall. Western Railways cancelled several trains as the water level being above the danger mark on the bridge between Bharuch and Ankleshwar of Vadodara Division.

List of cancelled trains:

22953 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Gujarat Exp

20901 Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Exp

20902 Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Exp

12009 Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Exp

12010 Ahmedabad- Mumbai Shatabdi Exp

19015 Dadar – Poarbandar Saurashtra Exp

12934 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Karnavati Exp

12932 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai AC Double Dekar Exp

82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas express

22954 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Gujarat Superfast Exp

12933 Mumbai -Ahmedabad Kanvati Exp

12931 Mumbai-Ahmedabad AC Double Deker Exp

82901 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas exp

12471 Bandra Terminus-Sri Mara Vaishnodevi Katra Swaraj Exp

12925 Bandra T -Amritsar Paschim Exp

09172 Bharuch -Surat MEMU Spl

The national transporter informed that the helpline Numbers have been set up to assist passengers in getting train-related informations.