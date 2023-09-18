Kerala HC Greenlights Government Payment to Keltron for AI Camera Project

The Kerala High Court, in a recent development, has granted permission to the state government to proceed with the initial payment to the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keltron) for the ambitious ‘Safe Kerala’ project. This endeavor involves the deployment of AI-equipped cameras for enhanced traffic surveillance.

This decision follows a prior court order in June, which had temporarily halted any payments to Keltron amid allegations of widespread corruption within the project. The opposition, led by the Congress party, had filed a petition raising concerns about potential improprieties.

However, the court’s stance changed on Monday, as the government reported that the AI cameras had begun operating, prompting the need for the first payment to be made. The division bench, comprised of Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun, deliberated on the matter and subsequently lifted the earlier restriction.

This development serves as a significant relief for the ruling Left government, which had been grappling with accusations of corruption and nepotism in connection with the ‘Safe Kerala’ project. Opposition leader VD Satheeshan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had initiated legal action, requesting a court-monitored investigation into the project, citing alleged irregularities and corruption.

According to the Congress leaders, Keltron was merely “one of the middlemen in the whole transaction, which was a scam under the guise of traffic safety.” They also contended that SRIT, the successful bidder for the project, did not meet the minimum eligibility criteria. Furthermore, they alleged corruption in awarding subsequent tenders and sub-leasing the Service Level Agreement (SLA).

During the proceedings in June, the court had expressed its intention to scrutinize all agreements made by the state government regarding the project.

The ‘Automated Traffic Enforcement System for Safe Kerala Project,’ initially conceptualized by the Transport Department, aims to deploy AI cameras throughout the state to capture traffic violations and issue notices to offenders.