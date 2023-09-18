NASA confirms Summer 2023 as hottest on record since 1880

The summer of 2023 has been declared the hottest period globally since record-keeping began in 1880. NASA confirmed this, citing scorching heat waves in Asia, Europe, North America, and other regions. The extreme heat in 2023 is attributed to the combination of global warming and the El Nino climate pattern.

According to NASA, August experienced temperatures 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.2 degrees Celsius) higher than the average summer. A record-breaking 57 million people in the southern and southwestern United States faced an exceptionally severe heatwave. Additionally, the combined temperatures of June, July, and August were 0.41 degrees Fahrenheit (0.23 degrees Celsius) warmer than all previous summers.

NASA’s administrator, Bill Nelson, emphasized the visible impacts of these changes, including record flooding in Vermont, extreme heat in Phoenix and Miami, extensive wildfire smoke across parts of the country, and the ongoing disaster of wildfires in Hawaii. This announcement underscores the pressing issue of climate change and its far-reaching consequences on a global scale.